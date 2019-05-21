close
Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Rupee devaluation diminishing govt credibility: Siraj

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that fast devaluation of rupee is also diminishing the credibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which could lead to an uprising against the rulers. Addressing an Iftar-dinner, organised by JI Youth here on Tuesday, he said the government had not provided any relief to masses so far. If making people starve was ‘Tabdeeli’, people would not tolerate it any more, he added. He said the government had surrendered to the international financial institutions without any resistance and added that the general public had to face the consequences of rulers’ incompetence. He said the nation was in a state of shock and the entire economic system had collapsed, adding that continuous fall in rupee’s value had resulted in steep rise in country’s loans. Sirajul Haq termed hereditary politics root-cause of political instability in the country. He said the hold of a few families in political parties was resulting in exploitation of political worker. He said all political parties had been tested and tried and nothing good was expected from the PTI as well, because it had proved a failure in its first 10 months.

