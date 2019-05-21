Buzdar tours Sargodha, Jhang, Chiniot in a day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar toured Sargodha, Jhang and Chiniot district headquarters in a single day and paid visits to various public facilities including hospital, Darul Amaan, Ramazan bazaar, etc., and inaugurated different development schemes.

SARGODHA: During his visit to Sargodha jail, he announced a two-month remission of sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, along with uplift schemes for the district. He inquired prisoners about their problems and also inspected jail

dispensary and hospital ward and ordered for providing all treatment facilities to seriously ill patients outside the jail. He also visited the juvenile offenders barrack and ordered for reinvestigation of a murder case against a juvenile offender. He also ordered for providing TV to juveniles. He met prisoners and their visitors at visitor’s shed and inquired about the arrangements. He inspected the kitchen and ordered for improving cleanliness arrangements.

The CM visited a Ramzan bazaar, set up at Company Bagh and checked rates and quality of food items. He also inspected different stalls and directed the administration to set up additional government stalls for provision of fruits and vegetables. He inspected a free medical camp as well.

Later, the CM met the assembly members, PTI office-bearers and other delegations at Circuit House. Aamir Cheema MNA, MPAs and provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Taimoor Khan Bhatti were also present.

The CM announced different development schemes and provision of development funds on the demand of elected representatives besides announcing additional funds for repair and maintenance of Lahore-Sargodha Road, Lahore-Sahiwal Road and Jhang Road.

Approval for recruitment of drivers and acquiring of necessary machinery for Sargodha Municipal Corporation was also granted and the chief minister said that more development funds would be provided for Ring Road Project in Sargodha.

Similarly, roads will be repaired and the public park would be constructed on an area of 250-kanal. He also ordered for appointing the Board of Directors (BoD) members of the PHA Sargodha and Sargodha Development Authority besides giving in-principle approval for setting up of a trauma centre. New roads, hospitals and educational institutions will be constructed in Sargodha, he added.

The CM also visited Sargodha city to monitor cleanliness situation. He announced that a waste management company would be established for Sargodha and other adjoining cities.

JHANG: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Jhang city and laid the foundation stone of a shelter home at the DHQ Hospital, which would be constructed with Rs80 million. He announced that shelter homes would be set up in all districts of the province.

He also visited various wards and inquired patients about the facilities being provided to them. He announced upgrading the Ghulam Nabi Ward to 150 beds and said funds would be provided for up-gradation of children’s ward at the DHQ Hospital Jhang. He said Jhang Hospital would be made a model institution. He visited Darul Amaan in Jhang and inquired women about their problems. He distributed gifts and announced one lakh rupees Eidi for girls living in Darul Amaan.

Later, the CM held meetings with assembly members and PTI office-bearers. He announced making Jhang a model city under the Punjab Cities Development Programme.

He said all possible resources would be provided for Jhang, adding that shortage of medical staff would also be fulfilled by upgrading the DHQ Hospital. Repair and maintenance projects of Faisalabad-Jhang Road and Shorkot Road would be included in the next development budget.

The CM ordered that feasibility report should be taken from the departments concerned for connecting Jhang to the Motorway and said construction project of the University of Jhang would be completed soon. The vice chancellor (VC) had been posted to the University and it would be made functional soon.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assess the damages caused by the water of Head Trimmu.

Municipal services like sewerage, water supply and street-lights would be improved in Jhang and the federal government would be requested for up-gradation of Faisalabad Railways Station, the CM announced. He also announced setting up a tehsil complex in Ahmedpur Sial and gave approval for appointment of a DSP in 18 Hazari. He also ordered for preparing a feasibility report for upgrading THQ Hospital Shorkot.

CHINIOT: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also visited Chiniot where he inspected Ramzan bazaar and sought proposal from people about improving facilities at the special bazaar.

He said no compromise would be made on the standard of food items. Action is continuing against hoarders of sugar and wheat and provision of the commodities would be ensured on fixed rates. He also distributed cloth bags among citizens for raising awareness about the bad effects of plastic bags.

Later, the CM met the assembly members, PTI district president and other office-bearers.

Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said the pace of development work would be further accelerated in Chiniot and more welfare schemes would be started in consultation with the assembly members.

He announced provision of funds for repair and maintenance of Chiniot-Sargodha-Faisalabad Roads and added that more funds would also be provided for Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road.

He announced expanding the DHQ Hospital Chiniot and said that 100 beds capacity would be increased in the hospital.

Similarly, necessary machinery will be provided for the establishment of a dialysis centre in Lalian, along with provision of funds for providing the latest medical facilities in THQ Hospital Bhawana.

Completion of sewerage scheme and recruitment of janitorial staff for Bhawana will be made soon. Buzdar said he had been visiting different cities to inspect the public welfare schemes and added that action was continuing against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

On the occasion, provincial ministers, assembly members and PTI office-bearers presented different proposals and recommendations to the chief minister.