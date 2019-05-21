F1 legend Niki Lauda dies

VIENNA: Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70, his family said on Tuesday, triggering an outpouring of praise for a man whose track victories and comeback from a horrific crash enthralled race fans worldwide. Lauda died at the University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland on Monday night surrounded by his closest family members, a spokesperson told AFP.His death comes eight months after he underwent a lung transplant. The family said in a statement that Lauda died peacefully.