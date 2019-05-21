close
Wed May 22, 2019
AFP
May 22, 2019

France call up Lenglet

Sports

AFP
May 22, 2019

PARIS: Didier Deschamps on Tuesday called up an uncapped trio of players including Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet for a 24-man squad for a friendly against Bolivia on June 2, and Euro 2020 Group H matches against Turkey on June 8 and Andorra three days later.

Accompanying Lenglet in their bid for a first cap will be Lyon right-back Leo Dubois and Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.One noticeable absentee, however, is Marseille ‘keeper Steve Mandanda, as Deschamps took the unusual step of naming four shotstoppers as captain Hugo Lloris turns out for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

