Girl found dead in Buner

DAGGAR: A 19 years-old girl was found dead in Alai Mashwani village in Buner district on Tuesday.

A man told the police that his 19-year-old-sister Sanam had left for the Madrassa in the morning and did not return.He said he received the news about the death of his sister through social media. The girl was laid to rest in the evening amid touching scenes. Meanwhile, the police started gathering information about the incident. “We have started probe into the incident,” said a police official.