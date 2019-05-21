close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Girl found dead in Buner

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

DAGGAR: A 19 years-old girl was found dead in Alai Mashwani village in Buner district on Tuesday.

A man told the police that his 19-year-old-sister Sanam had left for the Madrassa in the morning and did not return.He said he received the news about the death of his sister through social media. The girl was laid to rest in the evening amid touching scenes. Meanwhile, the police started gathering information about the incident. “We have started probe into the incident,” said a police official.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar