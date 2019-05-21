Let’s rally to the cause!

There is a lot of talk about the economy and how it is in a precarious condition and it does worry those who care about the country – and these people are not the hoarders who are buying dollars to sell when the rates go high, that’s for sure. There is information going around on social media that the citizens of Turkey supported their government by buying liras when the dollar went up which stabilized the downward fall of the lira. It’s an inspiring story.

So someone has posted an appeal on social media that patriotic Pakistanis should refrain from buying imported goods for 150 days and support the economy. This message is being passed around in all groups and many women I know have taken up the gauntlet and accepted the challenge.

Pakistani goods by reputable companies are good but the appeal of ‘foreign ka item’ as touted by salespersons, has become quite ingrained in the minds of the upper and middle class families, so it’s going to be a difficult task getting them to join the bandwagon unless they are motivated by the word ‘patriotism’ -- but there is no harm in trying! If we make up our minds we can manage with locally produced goods -- after all the good of the country comes first, or should. Hopefully manufacturers will maintain their standard or even improve it to attract customers.

Of course there are some items which are being used these days that you cannot avoid buying. Take cat and dog food as one example. There used to be a time when imported dry or canned food was not available and pet owners relied on the local butchers to provide fresh food -- also available in frozen form from high end meat shops. Then imported food made life easier -- no cooking, no mess – now it is sold in all super stores as well as small ones. It is very surprising that no enterprising business person in the country has thought of going in for manufacturing this particular, much in demand, item! Food for thought, business minded persons!

So, readers play your part and join the campaign. It may help the country and if it doesn’t at least you can say you tried!