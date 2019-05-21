The worst loss

The recent deaths of children of well-known personalities have shocked the country. A few days ago, Usama Kaira, son of politician Qamar Zaman Kaira, passed away in a tragic accident along with a friend. Day before yesterday, cricketer Asif Ali’s infant daughter lost her battle against cancer. The entire nation stands with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time. There is no doubt that the loss of a child is incomparable and the most difficult test for a person.

I would also like to point out that as a society we have become very insensitive towards tragedies. We need to sensitise ourselves regarding how to deal with such situations and how to help grieving parents cope with their loss. One can never truly recover from such incidents, but we should actively work on creating safe spaces for parents to be able to talk about the children they have lost without receiving any judgment and pity. This can help alleviate their pain and allow them to seek comfort among their friends and family.

Maryam Maqsood

Karachi