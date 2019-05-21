Proclaimed offender arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender at Shuhada Chowk. District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood told reporters that on a tip of the police raided an area near Shuhada Chowk and arrested Arshad Mahmood, a proclaimed offender. The accused was wanted to police in connection with many cases of heinous nature. He said the government had announced Rs2 million as his head money for him.