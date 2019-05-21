Buzdar orders feasibility report for linking Jhang with motorway

JHANG: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the facility of a secure stay will be provided to attendants of the patients in all public hospitals.

He said this while laying a foundation stone for construction of a shelter home during his visit to the DHQ Hospital here on Tuesday. The chief minister inspected different wards of the hospital and said that the patients should be treated politely because a sweet word could cure half of the disease. He announced funds for early completion of an under-construction block of 150 beds in the hospital.

Later, the CM held a meeting with MNAs and MPAs of the district and promised them for early construction of damaged Jhang-Faisalabad Road, Jhang-Shorkot Road and other roads. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a feasibility report to connect Jhang with motorway. He said that funds would be provided for improvement of the city sewerage system.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited the Women Industrial Home (Sanatzar) where the in-charge briefed him about different technical courses. The CM also visited the Women Shelter Home and distributed gifts among the women and children residing there.