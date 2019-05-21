close
Wed May 22, 2019
A
APP
May 22, 2019

Opposition wants to create anarchy in country: Samsam Bukhari

National

A
APP
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari Tuesday said the PTI government had zero-tolerance against corruption and no compromise would be made in this regard.

In a press statement, the minister said that across the board accountability was vital for moving the country forward. He said the opposition parties were trying to create anarchy in the country for their vested interests as Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were now making a “charter of corruption”.

However, he added that alliance of these parties would have no gains. Samsam Bukhari said some political figures were afraid after their money-laundering would be disclosed. He said that every one should hold himself accountable for the betterment of the country.

The minister said that past governments had artificially managed value of US dollar and now the people have to face immense burden of foreign loans. He said the government was making the all-out effort to steer the country out of crisis left by the past governments.

