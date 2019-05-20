Unique protest from Junaid

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan in his tweet adopted strange way to protest against his ouster from World Cup team.

He has stitched his lips in picture pasted on his twitter, saying that “truth is better. I don’t want to say anything.”

Despite bowling at par with all other bowlers Junaid lost his place on the team — the reason best known to the selectors.

Mohammad Amir, who was included in the team in his place, did not even play a single match during the five-match ODI series against England. Amir was included without showing his form and fitness.