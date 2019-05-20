2 brothers among 3 killed in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Two brothers and a passerby were killed in a firing incident in Mehtar area in the limits of Merakhel Police Station in Bannu district, sources said on Monday. The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in which two brothers and a passerby were killed. The slain brothers were identified as Naqeebullah and Raziq Khan. The passerby was identified as Arifullah.
