Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

2 brothers among 3 killed in Bannu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

BANNU: Two brothers and a passerby were killed in a firing incident in Mehtar area in the limits of Merakhel Police Station in Bannu district, sources said on Monday. The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in which two brothers and a passerby were killed. The slain brothers were identified as Naqeebullah and Raziq Khan. The passerby was identified as Arifullah.

