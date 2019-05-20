Female thieves at work in Okara

OKARA: A group of female thieves is stealing from different shops in the city.

Reportedly, woman thieves in the group of 3, 4 and 5 visit shops as customers during rush hours and stole cloth and other costly articles when shopkeepers are busy with other customers. At Haveli Lakha, three women visited a cloth shop and stole 100 meter cloth. Shopkeepers of other areas urged police to take action against woman thieves.

NARCOTICS RECOVERED: Police Monday recovered narcotics from four drug peddlers. City A/Division police arrested Muhammad Imran of Ayub Park with 1.25 kg charas.