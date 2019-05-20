Wattoo appears before NAB

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Manzoor Wattoo on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to power abuse as former federal minister.

Wattoo served as federal minister of industries and production in year 2008. The former minister submitted his reply against the questionnaire given to him by the anti-graft watchdog body in last appearance.

Talking to newsmen after appearing before the accountability bureau, the former federal minister said he showed up before the National Accountability Bureau after being summoned for an inquiry over alleged illegal appointments in Utility Corporations of Pakistan.

Responding to allegations levelled against him, he had said the jobs were awarded in the light of the federal cabinet decision in 2008. It was decided to open 1 500 stores and generate 3 500 jobs, he said. On March 7, the NAB had launched an inquiry of power abuse against Manzoor Wattoo.

According to sources, Manzoor Wattoo showered favours to friends and favorites during his ministerial term in year 2008 with illegal postings and recruitment. He had illegally hired over 400 employees in the corporation, the informed sources said. Wattoo had served as federal minister for Industries and Production in the PPP government of prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.