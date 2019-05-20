Nawaz again seeks bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday once again approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of his seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference over medical grounds.

In his petition, Sharif said he was suffering from various serious diseases as per medical reports, and it would not affect prosecution’s case if his sentence was suspended till final judgment on appeal against trial court’s verdict.

The former prime minister stated his political rivals had been propagating against him and terming his bail plea an attempt to avail ‘NRO’ which was a contempt of court.

He prayed the court to grant him bail under medical grounds. Sharif has nominated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the relevant accountability court and Superintendant Kot Lakhpat Jail as respondents.

It may be mentioned here an accountability court in Islamabad had awarded a seven-year jail sentence to the former prime minister last year in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The IHC bench had previously dismissed Sharif’s bail plea under medical grounds. However, he availed relief from the Supreme Court, which granted him a six-week bail for medical treatment. After the end of the bail period, Sharif was sent back to Kot Lakhpat Jail to complete his sentence.