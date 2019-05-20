AFS coaching, training camp from June 11

KARACHI: The 38th Annual Athletics Summer Camp will be held at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium from June 11 under the supervision of Athletic Fitness School (AFS) founder Muhammad Talib.

Talib, a seasoned athletics coach, has been organising this camp free of charge during the summer vacations of school students for last 37 years. Talking to ‘The News’, he said the youth of the nation should be informed about sports and healthy activities, and the best way to do so is coaching and training them in their vacations.

He said that in the first week of the training camp, the children would be educated about general fitness. After that, basic athletics would be taught, he added.

Talib asked parents, sports teachers, physical instructors and PT masters to send children to the camp. He said that participation of students in the camp would make them physically and mentally strong.