Tue May 21, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
May 21, 2019

FBR chairman’s appointment case: IHC gives time to petitioner’s lawyer

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
May 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging appointment of the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC heard the case. During the hearing, Justice Kiyani directed the petitioner’s lawyer to come up on next hearing with proper preparation in favour of his plea.

The court asked the lawyer to satisfy the court on grounds and reasons for moving the plea and also give reference of any judgment of the top court in his support. Petitioner Ali Muhammad, who is a Grade 19 officer in the FBR, has challenged the appointment of the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

The petition states that the FBR chairman doesn’t meet the relevant qualification required for this slot. He alleged that it was discrimination with the regular officers of the FBR for making appointment from outside against the top post office of the department.

