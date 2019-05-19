CPL: Holder named Tridents’ marquee player

KINGSTON: Jason Holder has been named as the marquee player for the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with the franchise also a new ownership team to run its affairs.

The USA-based CMG Companies, which has a team of local and international investors, has acquired the Barbados-based franchise. CMG, which operates franchise restaurants, hotels and real estate, has also been involved in sporting ventures - with sponsorship deals with NBA teams, including Dallas Mavericks. CMG also held ownership of Jamaica Tallawahs in the past. “Selling our ownership rights of the winning Jamaica Tallawahs held from 2014-2016 was the right move for us as a business, but we missed being involved in the Region and in CPL. When the chance to purchase Tridents came along we were delighted, especially with the opportunity to bring good strong local partners onboard,” said Manish Patel, Principal of CMG. The 2019 edition of CPL gets underway from September 4.