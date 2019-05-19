Iram stars as Pak women take 2-1 lead over S Africa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Iram Javed (55) helped Pakistan women take 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 series against South Africa with four-wicket last over win in the third match at Pietermaritzburg (South Africa) Sunday. South Africa hit up 138 for 3 in allotted 20 overs with Pakistan reaching the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of six wickets.
Iram Javed anchored Pakistan win with 45-ball knock that was studded with six fours and one six. Nida Dar (32) and Aliya Riaz (30) also chipped in with decent innings. Requiring 8 runs in the last over, Sana Mir (6 not out) smashed a four and raced home for couple of runs to earn victory for Pakistan. S Ismail (2-12) and M Daniels (3-13) were outstanding for the hosts with leather.
Earlier, T Britz (70) spearheaded South Africa innings with a powerful knock, cracking nine fours and one six during her 61-ball knock. Captain S Luus (28 not out) also played 18-ball quick knock to add useful runs in total. For Pakistan Aliya Riaz (1-26) and Rameen Shamim (1-20) bowled well. Pakistan won the first T20 with South Africa coming back strongly to take the second match.
Scores: South Africa 138 for 3 in 20 overs (T Britz 70, N de Kirk 36, S Luus 28 not out, Aliya Riaz 1-26, Rameen Shamim 1-20) Pakistan 139 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Iram Javed 55, Nida Dar 32, Aliya Riaz 30, S Ismail 2-12, M Daniels 3-13). Player of the Match Iram Javed (Pakistan)
