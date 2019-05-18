Imran, Trump meeting possible after progress in US-Taliban talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump would be possible after there was advancement in Afghan Taliban’s talks with the US officials taking place in Doha.”Both these leaders are important personalities, and they have a deep interest in peace and stability of the region. An advancement is also taking place in this, and talks are continuing in Doha, an advancement has taken place in those (talks), (if) this advancement develops further so (then) there are possibilities of this (meeting), and because of these possibilities there can be a new opening in our bilateral relations,” Qureshi said in an interview to Urdu News.

The foreign minister clarified that the meeting between Imran and Trump was not dependent on the success of these talks, however, the environment would become conducive if these talks go forward.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there was no justification for keeping Pakistan on the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that the global community should acknowledge Pakistan’s steps against terror financing and money laundering. The minister hoped that Pakistan would be taken off the Grey List in June.

Qureshi said that the issue of deportation of Pakistanis from the US has been streamlined and a visit visa ban on three Pakistani officials will be lifted soon.

Replying a question regarding Iran, the minister said that there are some forces which continue to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and Iran. Without taking any name, he said those forces want to see Iran as a threat to this region and want to defeat Iran.

Answering a question on deteriorating security situation in Saudi Arabia, the minister said that Pakistan has stood by the kingdom whenever it faced any danger and it will continue to stand by the Saudis in future too to protect the holy cities.

On Dr Aafia Siddiqui, he said Pakistan was making efforts to bring her back.

“But we will have to respect the US laws in this regard. Dr Shakeel Afridi will not be swapped with her to secure her release,” he said.