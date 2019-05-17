PHF asked to submit accounts of last 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on International Provincial Coordination (IPC) has directed Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit details of earning and expenditures for the last three and half years helping the committee ascertain the correct position in a bid to help fight federation case with government for more financial help and backing.

PHF President Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar in presence of newly-elected PHF secretary Asif Bajwa verbally briefed committee members on the earning and expenditures of the federation.

“We want to help the game of hockey in true sense. What we want is to know as to what has happened in the past and what the best we can do to improve the overall plight of the game,” committee chairman Agha Hasan Baloch said.

Brig (rtd) Khokhar giving details of Federal and provincial support during the last three years said, the PHF received Rs 310 million from Federal government another Rs 210 million in two chunks from provincial governments and another Rs 100 million from sponsorship. “We need all details of earning and spending including forensic audit findings (when available). We want to make effort to reach the truth,” chairman NA Committee said.

Later taking to media in company with PHF secretary Asif Bajwa, Agha Hasan Baloch said that he wanted to help out hockey after getting all the recent details on earning and expenditures. “The game of hockey cannot flourish without financial support. What I and my other colleagues want is to finalize recommendations for future assistance and help of leading federations. Hockey being our national sport would be on top of our agenda,” he said.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza who also talked to media called on provinces to help develop sports. “Now it is the responsibility of the provinces to put in their best efforts to promote sports at grassroots and at provincial levels.”

Earlier, during the committee meeting the Minister acquired about the criteria to replace PHF secretary. “I have accepted Shahbaz Ahmad resignation that was pending with me and according to PHF constitution appointed Asif Bajwa as secretary federation. Bajwa also got vote of confidence from the Executive Board later,” Brig (rtd) Khokhar said.

Former hockey great Manzoor Junior thanked Brig (rtd) Khokhar for accepting Shahbaz resignation. “I am thankful to you for that but you took too long to remove Shahbaz. He has already done big damage to hockey.” Newly-appointed secretary requested all the Olympians present including Manzoor Junior, Kh Junaid and Khalid Bashir to come forward and help the game.

“We respect and put our Olympians in highest esteem. We request them to help hockey flourish in the country.” Majority of members were of the opinion that it would be unjust to jump to any conclusion unless a clear picture from forensic audit emerges.