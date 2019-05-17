Bad performance

Pakistan has not shown consistency in the ongoing Pakistan-England series so far. The first ODI was halted due to heavy rain and the match resulted in a draw. In the second ODI, we batted really well, especially Fakhar Zaman with 138 runs, and led the Pakistan team towards victory, while still close to its target but the tail-enders batsmen could not show consistency in batting – hence a defeat. In the third ODI, with a 350+ score Pakistani batsmen delivered played tremendously. This is a good total from the Pakistani team, especially in England, where the pitch and ground conditions are usually not so favourable. However, the bowling failed the Pakistani team. No bowler could bowl a good over and keep control of their pace, line and length. Our bowling is considered one of the best in the world but in the third ODI it was ridiculous.

With that, the Pakistani team management should take serious steps to ensure the team performs better in the remaining last two ODI of the series. The World Cup is just fifteen days away, so the head coach should focus on the team performance and prepare a good team for the World Cup 2019.

Maryam Maqsood

Karachi