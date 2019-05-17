ABL conducts SME awareness session at Larkana

Larkana: “In line with Allied Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to create awareness on financial inclusion avenues for the Small and Medium Enterprises & Agri Financing and to create conducive environment for Women Entrepreneurs to thrive and prosper , an awareness seminar was conducted on both SME & Agri Finance & Women Empowerment recently at Larkana.

The session was attended by senior officials of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) along with around 80 participants including members from Small and Medium Enterprises, rice millers, notable business community members, agriculturists & members of commerce and other trade bodies of the area and the corporate depositors of SRSO.

Fasih Siddiqui, from ABL briefed the participants about the SME & Agri products being offered by the Bank. Further, in accordance with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and strategic directions of SBP, a detailed presentation was also given on SBP refinance products for SME & Agri business, Warehouse Financing, Green Banking Initiative, Refinancing Facility for Women Entrepreneurs, highlighting the focus of both the regulator and the Bank on the sector.

Muzaffar Chajro, Regional Head CRBG thanked all the the participants, especially those coming from far flung areas like Rato Dero, Qamber and Shahdadkot to attend the session and showing their interest in ABL products. ****