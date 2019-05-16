PPP KP leaders meet Zardari

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has discussed the prevailing political situation with the party’s co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Led by former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, the delegation comprised of the party’s leaders including former district president, Charsadda, Naeem Khan, Raham Badshah Sherpao, PPP women wing leader, Sajidda Khattak and a number of retired and serving bureaucrats. The PPP central leader including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, general secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qayyum Soomro and others were present. The delegation discussed the forthcoming elections in former tribal areas, galloping price-hike, devolution of rupee against US dollars and the recent agreement with IMF. The former president observed that the ‘selected’ prime minister was using the national institutions including NAB to victimise its political opponents ignoring the fact that the PPP and its workers could not be pressured through such coward tactics. The PTI chief, he said, had announced to commit suicide instead of getting a loan from the IMF but the same person has put the entire country and its sovereignty at a mortgage with IMF. He accepted the invitation of PPP leader Naeem Umerzai to visit Charsadda after Eidul Fitr and also of the President Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah to the PPC. Expressing concern over the sacking of media workers, the former president extended solidarity with journalists and assured to play his role for the solution of their problems.