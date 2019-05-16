Bilawal excuses from appearing before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari excused himself from the National Accountability Bureau for appearing today (Friday) and sought another date for his appearance before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi probing the fake bank accounts scam.

It was communicated to the NAB through a correspondence that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari already have other scheduled meetings and it would be appropriate to give another date for appearance.

The NAB has summoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 17 (Friday) in a Bank Accounts Scam regarding Park Lane Estate (Pvt) Ltd. It is expected that the NAB will take decision to give another date to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today (Friday).