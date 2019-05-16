Cop hurt in Quetta blast expires

aQUETTA: Death toll in Quetta blast mounts to five as another policeman injured in the explosion succumbed to his wounds here on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention, that at least four policemen were martyred and 12 people including police personnel were injured when Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Al-Huda Mosque at Satellite Town, Block 2, a couple of days earlier.

An injured policeman identified as Aqeel and under treatment at Civil Hospital Quetta expired on Thursday after which death toll in the blast mounted to five.

His dead body was shifted to Police Lines where after funeral prayers, it was handed over to heirs for burial.