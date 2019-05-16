Samiullah for Ramazan cricket-like hockey events

ISLAMABAD: Former captain of Pakistan Hockey team Samiullah Khan Thursday said the new Ramazan-cricket style hockey tournaments should be played in the country to find new talent in the long-lost national sport.

Talking to a private news channel, the Olympian said there are people willing to invest in hockey. “It is time for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to bring them together and organise some event for promotion of hockey game,” Samiullah said. “These Ramzan tournaments are always exciting and gives players a good platform to express themselves. Players get proper competitive environment here and tournaments were aired on TV screens which is a good and positive sign,” he said while advising that PHF should also initiate something on similar lines.

He further added, “There are people who are willing to invest in hockey. You can have six a side or seven a side tournaments after Iftar, four-five games per day. It will not only help players practice but will also help PHF earn sponsorship and find new talent.