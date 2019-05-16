Asif, Amir likely to be included in WC squad

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to include power-hitter Asif Ali and paceman Muhammad Amir in the ICC World Cup Squad.

As per details, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have decided to include Asif Ali and Amir in the squad for the upcoming mega-event.

Amir and Asif have replaced struggling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and newly selected opener Abid Ali in the 15-member squad, which is set to be finalised before the May 23 deadline announced by ICC.

Asif Ali sealed his spot in the World Cup squad after scoring 51 off 36 and 52 off 43 in the second and third ODIs of the ongoing five-match series against England. Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, is recovering from a suspected case of chicken pox and undergoing treatment in London.

Amir’s case for inclusion in the World Cup, however, has been strengthened due to Pakistan’s dismal bowling performance in the ongoing series against England.The pacer has been off-colour following his match-winning performance in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, managing only five wickets in his last 14 international games.

