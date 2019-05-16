PMO directs Balochistan officers to fulfill duty or face action

Islamabad : The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has expressed disappointment over negligence shown by senior officers in Balochistan and other officials with regards to redressal of public complaints, as of the total complaints only 17 per cent had been addressed so far.

The Prime Minister Office aired its disappointment, through a letter, written to the Chief Secretary Balochistan and noted that in terms of redressal of complaints received via Pakistan Citizen Portal, Balochistan was behind other three federating units.

It is pertinent that for addressing public complaints, Prime Minister Monitoring Cell has been established, which continuously gauges performance of the provinces and the Prime Minister Imran Khan is also apprised of the same from time to time.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary has been informed through the letter that so far the provincial government had been able to resolve or redress 800 complaints out of total 4791 complaints, which is only 17 per cent of the total. It has been pointed out to the chief secretary also that some 1152 complaints are to be resolved on long-term basis and this accounts for 24 per cent of the total complaints.

Moreover, the government departments in Balochistan have been given 53 portal accounts but of these, the performance of 41 departments is nil.

For the guideline and facilitation of government officers and other officials, a set of guidelines have also been provided to them. However, notwithstanding that, their performance is not satisfactory.

The letter has reminded the chief secretary that to address issues of public and to create ease for them is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government department officers and officials have been directed to serve people and the chief secretary has also been directed to initiate legal action against those found negligent or showing slackness in discharge of their duty.