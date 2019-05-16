close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Gwadar hotel reopens

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Hashoo Group has announced the re-opening of its five-star hotel in Gwadar.

The Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel was closed after a terrorist attack on Saturday. "The hotel is fully operational following a safety check and security at the hotel has been further strengthened in cooperation with authorities," the Hashoo Group said.

