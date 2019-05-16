SHC orders crackdown against quacks

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench, Sukkur, on Thursday ordered the Sindh Health Care Commission to conduct a crackdown against quacks and submit a report in the court within seven days.

Justice Shafi Muhammed Siddiqui and Justice Zaffar Ahmed Rajpout expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the Health Care commission Chairman Dr Minhaj about crackdown against the quacks. Expressing displeasure, Justice Shafi Muhammed Siddiqui told Chairman Dr. Minhaj that he has tried to mislead the court by submitting a report without credible facts and figures. He remarked the court can summon the chief secretary and the CM over the unfolding tragedy. Terming the Health Care Commission as a dysfunctional body, the judge observed that it has done nothing in the last two years against quacks and the falling standards of healthcare. The court directed the chairman Sindh Health Care Commission to launch a crackdown against quacks and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.