Kohat police arrest three POs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons in an action carried out against the criminals here on Thursday.
A police party raided the hideouts of criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender Waheedur Rahman. They also recovered a Kalashnikov and a large number of cartridges. In another action, the police raided a house and arrested outlaw Mohammad Jehanzeb. The accused killed his wife and maternal uncle in the name of honour.
KOHAT: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons in an action carried out against the criminals here on Thursday.
A police party raided the hideouts of criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender Waheedur Rahman. They also recovered a Kalashnikov and a large number of cartridges. In another action, the police raided a house and arrested outlaw Mohammad Jehanzeb. The accused killed his wife and maternal uncle in the name of honour.