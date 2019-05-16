Kohat police arrest three POs

KOHAT: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons in an action carried out against the criminals here on Thursday.

A police party raided the hideouts of criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender Waheedur Rahman. They also recovered a Kalashnikov and a large number of cartridges. In another action, the police raided a house and arrested outlaw Mohammad Jehanzeb. The accused killed his wife and maternal uncle in the name of honour.