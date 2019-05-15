close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Obaid Abrar Khan
May 16, 2019

IHC grants Jakhrani, Kamal Majeed interim bail

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bails to former federal minister Ijaz Jakhrani and the son of Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Ali Kamal Majeed in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

The Division Bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the bail pleas of the accused persons.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan