IHC grants Jakhrani, Kamal Majeed interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bails to former federal minister Ijaz Jakhrani and the son of Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Ali Kamal Majeed in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

The Division Bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the bail pleas of the accused persons.