LHC takes up plea against Ord allowing use of polythene bags

LAHORE: Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Thursday (today) would take up a petition challenging legality of Section 3 of Punjab Prohibition on Manufacture, Use, Sale and Import of Polythene Bags Ordinance 2002, which allows manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags above 15 microns thickness.

A local lawyer, Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, challenged the law through a public interest petition pleading that the impugned section contravened and violated rights to life and dignity guaranteed under Articles 9 & 14 of the Constitution, respectively. He contended that the matter basically pertained to harmful effects on human health and environment by the use of polythene bags and styrofoam products (plastic straws, cups, spoons, plates, food trays and other related disposable material). He pointed out that that polythene bags and styrofoam products were single use plastics which took thousands of years to decompose and they had been causing havoc in various areas of Punjab and were damaging the sewerage system of cities, spreading epidemics, polluting soil, causing water pollution and endangering aquatic life. The petitioner argued that the use of 15 microns thickness was an environmental disaster, even in third world countries minimum thickness allowed was 50 microns (which was relatively less hazardous for environment). The petitioner requested the court to issue directions to the provincial government to enact a new law completely banning manufacturing, use, sale, storage, import and marketing of polythene bags and styrofoam products in particular single-use plastics.