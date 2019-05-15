Pak Under-16s claim consolation win against BD

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper batsman Haseebullah hit a stroke-filled 129 off 141 balls to guide Pakistan Under-16 cricket team to a 29-run win in their third and final 50-over match against hosts Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Wednesday.Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Haseebullah laid the foundation of Pakistan’s victory with a 143-run opening-wicket partnership with Sameer Saqib (64) and Haseebullah. The visitors ended their 50 overs at 279-8.In reply, Bangladesh Under-16s were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.