close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
May 16, 2019

Pak Under-16s claim consolation win against BD

Sports

P
PPI
May 16, 2019

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper batsman Haseebullah hit a stroke-filled 129 off 141 balls to guide Pakistan Under-16 cricket team to a 29-run win in their third and final 50-over match against hosts Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Wednesday.Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Haseebullah laid the foundation of Pakistan’s victory with a 143-run opening-wicket partnership with Sameer Saqib (64) and Haseebullah. The visitors ended their 50 overs at 279-8.In reply, Bangladesh Under-16s were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports