Abbas bags Asian squash award

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has given junior player of the year 2018 Hasan Musa award to Asian Junior Champion Abbas Zeb.

Top Pakistan player only last year scooped up Asian Under-19 crown beating the best on his way.

Abbas is considered as one of the brightest of young talent with squash fraternity penning hopes on his success at senior circuit.