Belotti brace keeps Torino in European chase

MILAN: Andrea Belotti scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Torino came from behind to see off ten-man Sassuolo 3-2 on Sunday to keep the pressure on their rivals for Champions League football next season.

Torino skipper Belotti missed a penalty after 17 minutes in Turin but made up with two second half goals. Torino needed a win to keep their hopes of a first foray into elite European football next season alive after Atalanta, AC Milan and Lazio had already won their games on Saturday.

Walter Materazzi’s side overtake Roma—who host champions Juventus later Sunday—and are now in sixth position three points adrift of Inter Milan who occupy fourth place and host bottom club Chievo on Monday.

Medhi Bourabia put Sassuolo ahead after 27 minutes, but the visitors played a man down for most of the game when the Moroccan midfielder was then sent for a second yellow card after celebrating by pulling his jersey over his head.

Belotti almost scored after the break but Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli denied his over-head kick. The Torino captain grabbed the equaliser on 56 minutes, but Sassuolo charged back with Jeremie Boga racing down the flank forcing a Salvatore Sirigu save, only for Pol Lirola to turn in the rebound with a back-heel flick.

Simone Zaza pulled Torino back into the game on 81 minutes with Belotti sealing victory with another overhead kick which this time found the back of the net a minute later for his eighth goal in the last ten league games, to bring his tally to 15. The three points could be vital for Torino’s Europa League hopes, with their final two games against struggling Empoli and Lazio. Sassuolo are sitting in 11th position.