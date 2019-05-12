Clearance op completed at PC Gwadar, all 3 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: The clearance operation at Pearl Continental (PC) Gwadar had been completed and all three terrorists, who attempted to make forced entry in the hotel, had been killed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The bodies of the terrorists had been held for identification. During the operation, five individuals — four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier – embraced martyrdom. While six individuals — two Army captains, two Pakistan Navy soldiers and two hotel employees – sustained injuries., the ISPR said.

According to details, the terrorists had attempted to enter the hotel aimed at targeting/taking hostage the guests present in the hotel. At the entrance, security guard challenged the terrorists denying them entry into main hall. The intruders went to staircase which was leading to upper floors.

“Terrorists opened fire resulting into martyrdom of security guard Zahoor. Enroute to stairs, terrorists kept firing indiscriminately resulting into martyrdom of three more hotel employees Farhad, Bilawal and Awais while two got injured,” the ISPR said.

Quick Reaction Forces of Army, Navy and Police immediately reached the site, secured guests and staff present in the hotel and restricted terrorists within corridor of fourth floor. After ensuring safe evacuation of guests and staff, clearance operation was launched to take on terrorists.

Meanwhile, terrorists had made close-circuit television cameras dysfunctional and planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on all entry points leading to the fourth floor. The security forces made special entry points to get into fourth floor, shot down all terrorists and cleared the planted IEDs. In exchange of fire, Pakistan Navy soldier Abbas Khan embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), while two Army Captains and two Pakistan Navy soldiers got injured.