IG Punjab puts security on high alert

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed high security alert in the wake of terrorist attack on a private hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan. He directed the CCPO, Lahore , all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to pay visits to the sensitive places like mosques, Imambargahs, public centres, markets , Ramazan bazaars and check the security arrangements.

According to a notification issued by the IG office, the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure “hotel eye system” functional, whereas, no person should be allowed to stay in hotels and guesthouses without having identification card. The notification said that inter province and inter-district check posts should be made more effective and no vehicle should be allowed to move without complete checking besides checking of documents of passengers. It said additional force should be deployed at important worship places and mosques especially during the time of Fajar and Traweeh prayers. In addition to it, working hours of Dolphin, PERU and QRF should be increased in the surroundings of worship places. Bulletproof jackets should be provided to the officials and snipers. Combing, search, sweep and intelligence-based operations should be conducted.