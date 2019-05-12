close
Mon May 13, 2019
Sabah
May 13, 2019

Rehman Malik terms missing persons list ‘fake’

Top Story

Sabah
May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday said that the names placed on missing person list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan.

Senator Rehman Malik in a statement on Gwadar attack said that the names placed on missing persons list are mostly fake as it is part of an agenda to defame Pakistan. He added Hamal Khan’s name, who was under training at a militant camp of Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was also placed on the list.

Rehman Malik said that BLA is backed by RAW and NDS and we all have to fight together to confront the enemies of Pakistan. “These both agencies are backing terror attacks in Balochistan,” said Malik.

“Narendra Modi has already admitted that India is involved in conducting attacks in Balochistan,” he added. “The Indian involvement was also unleashed in recent attacks on Sri Lankan capital,” he further added. “It is now very much clear that India is backing terrorism in neighbouring countries,” he concluded.

