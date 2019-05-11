BLA terrorists attack 5-star hotel in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: At least one person has been killed after three gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan the centrepiece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project, the military said Saturday.

"Three terrorists attempted forced entry in a Gwadar hotel. Guard at entry challenged them. Terrorists opened fire on the security guard who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the Inter-Services Public Relations, said. The security forces killed all the attackers. ISPR confirmed that guests had been safely evacuated from the luxury hotel. "Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance Operation in progress," it said.

Earlier, Home Minister for Balochistan Ziaullah Langu said four gunmen had "opened fire" on the hotel. "There are reports of a few people sustaining minor injuries," the minister said. Mohammad Aslam, the on-duty officer in Gwadar, said ambulances and rescue officers were waiting at a road leading to the hotel, and that he could hear gunfire but that the operation was coming to an end. "There were no Chinese or Pakistani guests in the hotel," he said, adding that only staff were present in the building, adding that at least three are believed to be injured. A Baloch separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack via Twitter.

The hotel sits isolated on a ridge overlooking the Arabian Sea port city of Gwadar, formerly a small fishing village but now touted by officials as "the next Dubai" thanks to the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists entered the luxury hotel. Other officials also confirmed that security personnel had safely evacuated guests and cordoned off the hotel.

Provincial Information Minister Zahoor Buledi said security forces immediately responded by surrounding the premises. He said that security personnel were currently battling the terrorists. The luxury hotel is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road and overlooks the Arabian Sea.

Lango did not mention exact number of casualties and said the number of casualties will be known after the clearance operation is completed. The minister said firing between the gunmen and the security forces is continued. To a question Lango said there was no threat of attack in Gwadar but there was a threat of terrorism in Balochistan. He said that at least three gunmen entered the hotel in the evening. Clearance operation underway after terrorists attempted to enter the hotel.