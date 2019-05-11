Call to take action against ‘corruption’ in PR Multan Division

MULTAN: The Pakistan Railways Mehnatkash Union has demanded Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed take action against alleged corruption in the PR Multan Division.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, union secretary general Muhammad Iqbal Shad also asked the federal minister to initiate a probe into alleged massive selling of railway assets at Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar. He alleged that the PR Multan Division PT officials had sold out trees at Badli Mazari Railway Station on Rajanpur-Rojhan railways section. The trees were spreading on 185-186 kilometers, which the railways officials allegedly had sold out at Rs 10m to the timber mafia, he claimed. When a citizen of Rajanpur informed Railways Multan Division Superintendent Daud Pota, he allegedly ordered to remove evidences from the spot instead of taking action against the officials involved in the corruption.

Iqbal Shad accused the Bahawalnagar Railway Station administration for awarding hundreds of acres of railway land illegally at Rs 200,000 per marla to different people while the actual cost of the land was Rs 5,00,000 per marla. He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered to retrieve the railways land from illegal occupants but the railways Multan Division officials were allegedly giving the railways lands illegally to various persons. When contacted, Railways Multan DS Daud Pota rejected the allegations and said that neither trees were sold at Rajanpur nor possession of railways land was given to any person.