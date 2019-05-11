Pak ladies to take part in Thai Open Golf

LAHORE: A two member ladies golf team, Parkha Ijaz and Aania Farooq accompanied by a Lady Manager, Mrs Zeenat Ayesha left for Thailand yesterday to compete in the 27th Singha Thailand Ladies Open Golf Championship.

This Championship is co hosted by Thailand Ladies Golf Association and Amata Spring Country Club and will be contested over three rounds from 14th May to 16th May. Events include the individual titles and the team titles and while individual titles have three segments, one being the title winner and two more are for those bearing a handicap of 12.9 and below and age 35 and over, and those having a handicap of 13 to 18 and same age group as the former category. As for team competition, one segment is the Open Championship Team and others are Mid Amateur I and Mid Amateur II. Besides these categories there is also the Evergreen Category for ladies with a handicap above 18 and age bracket 55 and above.

The Pakistani girls, Parkha Ijaz and Aania Farooq possess amazing golf playing skills as is reflected by the golf handicaps they have earned. After a long time we have a girl like Parkha who is playing to a handicap of two and Aania who has a handicap of five. Over the past few decades, this quality of lady golfers has been missing from our golf scene and it is through the passionate efforts of Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain, President, Pakistan Golf Federation and Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan that such attainments have become possible.

Much is expected from Parkha and Aania, although they will up against some phenomenal talent from counties like Singapore, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka and the hosts Thailand.