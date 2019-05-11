close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

Attack on Gwadar hotel foiled, security guard martyred

Top Story

 
May 12, 2019

QUETTA: A security guard was martyred on Saturday, as three terrorists attempted forced entry into Pearl Continental Gwadar, Geo News reported.

“Three terrorists attempted forced entry in PC Gwadar. Guard at entry challenged them. Terrorists opened fire on PC security guard who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),” the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said.

ISPR confirmed guests had been safely evacuated from the luxury hotel in the southwestern port city of Balochistan province.

“Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance Operation in progress,” it said. Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists attempted to enter the luxury hotel. Other officials also confirmed security personnel had safely evacuated guests and cordoned off the hotel.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story