Attack on Gwadar hotel foiled, security guard martyred

QUETTA: A security guard was martyred on Saturday, as three terrorists attempted forced entry into Pearl Continental Gwadar, Geo News reported.

“Three terrorists attempted forced entry in PC Gwadar. Guard at entry challenged them. Terrorists opened fire on PC security guard who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),” the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said.

ISPR confirmed guests had been safely evacuated from the luxury hotel in the southwestern port city of Balochistan province.

“Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance Operation in progress,” it said. Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists attempted to enter the luxury hotel. Other officials also confirmed security personnel had safely evacuated guests and cordoned off the hotel.