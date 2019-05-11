close
Sun May 12, 2019
Price panic

Newspost

 
The State Bank of Pakistan has acknowledged what the common citizen has been complaining about for the last several months – the crippling price-hike. However, the government has been in self-denial mode. The SBP has rightly cautioned that inflation is at an all-time high and steps should be taken to address the situation. The government claim that prices are stable is contradicted by a sharp rise in prices of almost all items of daily use.

Under these circumstances, the government should realise the situation and take remedial measures.

Areeb Taqi ( Karachi )

