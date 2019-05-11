Price panic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The State Bank of Pakistan has acknowledged what the common citizen has been complaining about for the last several months – the crippling price-hike. However, the government has been in self-denial mode. The SBP has rightly cautioned that inflation is at an all-time high and steps should be taken to address the situation. The government claim that prices are stable is contradicted by a sharp rise in prices of almost all items of daily use.
Under these circumstances, the government should realise the situation and take remedial measures.
Areeb Taqi ( Karachi )
