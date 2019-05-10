Pakistan to host 3rd Asian Veterans Table Tennis

MULTAN: Pakistan will host the third South Asian Veteran Table Tennis Tournament in November this year.President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Khawaja Hassan Wadood told APP here on Friday that South Asian Veteran Table tennis Association has allocated the tournament to Pakistan.

He said that the tournament would likely be held at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad adding that teams from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan would participate in the event. PTTF chief said that only players above 40 years would be eligible for participation in the tournament. He said that first South Asian Veterans Table Tennis Tournament was held in India and the second in Sri Lanka.