16 public sector companies closed down, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that it had wound up 16 out of 56 public sector companies set up by previous government of the PML-N and they were no longer operational.

A provincial law officer informed the court that the fate of 20 more public sector companies including Punjab Saaf Pani Company would be decided in three weeks. Justice Shahid Karim directed the law officer to submit a report on a decision on the remaining companies by the next hearing on June 16 and observed that the court could not further delay the matter.

Earlier, representing the petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka stated that the government should be restrained from making political appointments to the public companies. He said the companies were exercising powers of local government in violation of the Constitution. He also challenged the legitimacy of the companies and involvement of legislators in their affairs. He contended that according to the Public Sector Companies Rules 2013, legislators could not exercise their powers as chairman of public sector companies. He said the companies had been interfering in effective functioning of local government affairs. The 16 companies closed by the government included Biotechnology Company, Road Infrastructure Company, Board of Investment and Trade Company, Environment and Affluent Company, Culture and Outreach Company, Dairy Corporation, Meat Processing Company, Fundamental for Rehabilitation of Special Person Company, Coal Power Company, Renewable Energy Company, Working Woman Endowment Fund Company, Ravi Zone Development Company, Inland Water Transport Development Company, Faisalabad Environment Management Company, Technical and Vocational Education Training Development Company, Quaid-i-Azam Hydel Power Company, Quaid-i-Azam Wind Power Company, Lahore Water and Sanitation Company and Punjab Entertainment Company.

Minister takes notice of brides scandal: Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatiana has taken notice of women's fake weddings scandals with foreigners. In this regard, the Home Secretary Punjab has been directed to submit a report.

“We must carry out an intensive campaign through electronic media to save women from such incidents. Women must be taught to safeguard themselves from such incidents in future as well,” Ashifa said adding that the female ombudsman has also been guided in this regard to complete the proceedings so that the report can be submitted to the chief minister Punjab. The minister said the Punjab government would ensure women protection at any cost.