LHC stays additional Haj quota to private groups

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday stayed allocation of additional Hajj quota to new private Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) and sought a reply from the ministry of religious affairs.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the stay order on a petition filed by the association of the HGOs questioning alleged discrimination in the process of allocation of Haj quota on part of the ministry.

The association through its counsel argued that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had decreased quota of pilgrims by 20 percent in 2013 due to construction work for the extension of Masjid Al-Haram.

He pointed out that the quota permitted by the KSA was allocated between the government and private tour operators with a percentage of 60 and 40 respectively. He said the Saudi administration this year awarded an additional quota of 15,790 pilgrims to Pakistan government.