PHF to press FIH for reduction in fine

KARACHI: PHF secretary Asif Bajwa has issued directives to the officials concerned to prepare documents to present in the next FIH meeting to get the fine reduced which the international body has imposed on the country for failing to participate in its Pro League.

Officials say PHF does not have funds to pay the fine and the lack of finances was the very reason why it failed to honour its commitment to take part in the league. The PHF wants to resolve this issue at the earliest so it could start preparation for Pakistan team’s next assignments. Pakistan are to play pre-qualifying rounds for 2020 Olympics in October.

The PHF secretary said in his press briefing in Karachi a couple of days ago that Pakistan would participate in all international competitions. He, however, admitted that there were slim chances of Pakistan qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

Sources in the PHF said that after Eid-ul Fitr and national championship, some important decisions would be taken related to the Pakistan hockey team probable players, coaches and training schedule.

The PHF secretary seeks the four provincial governments’ financial support on regular basis which would allow Pakistan to rise again in the world of hockey.He has said the federation had less than a million rupees in its account, and the federal government has made it clear it is not in a position to help any sports federation. The PHF secretary would visit KP and Balochistan in the next few days, sources said.