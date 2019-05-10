close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Three killed in Khairpur clash

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

SUKKUR: Three people, including two brothers, were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident between two groups of Lashari clan over the land possession issue in Khairpur.

Reports said two families of Lashari clan engaged in a fatal clash over the issue of the possession of 28 acres of land that resulted in the killing of Allah Bachayo and his brother Kashif and another man Shahnawaz in the village Nando Lashari near Faiz Gunj of Khairpur, while, Abid, Sajjid, Allah Wadhayo and Waqar sustained injuries.

The bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital Faiz Gunj for medico-legal formalities, while the relatives of the victims along with the bodies staged a sit-in at the National Highway Khairpur that caused the temporary halt of traffic. PPP MPA Sajjid Bhabhan visited the sit-in and assured them for the justice and also assured them to take action against the police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan