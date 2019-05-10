Three killed in Khairpur clash

SUKKUR: Three people, including two brothers, were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident between two groups of Lashari clan over the land possession issue in Khairpur.

Reports said two families of Lashari clan engaged in a fatal clash over the issue of the possession of 28 acres of land that resulted in the killing of Allah Bachayo and his brother Kashif and another man Shahnawaz in the village Nando Lashari near Faiz Gunj of Khairpur, while, Abid, Sajjid, Allah Wadhayo and Waqar sustained injuries.

The bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital Faiz Gunj for medico-legal formalities, while the relatives of the victims along with the bodies staged a sit-in at the National Highway Khairpur that caused the temporary halt of traffic. PPP MPA Sajjid Bhabhan visited the sit-in and assured them for the justice and also assured them to take action against the police.